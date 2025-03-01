Sindh Home Minister directs police for extraordinary security in Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Saturday directed the Sindh Police to take extraordinary security steps at the provincial level in the Holy Month of Ramazan.

He said that the Police should be present on the sites of mosques, imam-bargahs, and other open places of worships.

The Home Minister said that the clearance of open spaces of worships should be carried out.

Lanjar said that police patrolling, snap checking and other security measures should be made foolproof on the premises of mosques and other worship places in the Holy month of Ramazan.