Sindh Home Minister For Ensuring Security On Jumatul Wida
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 02:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has directed to ensure security measures on the occasion of last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.
He said that overall security measures should be made coordinated and effective for the safety of citizens on the occasion of Friday prayers.
The Home Minister said that the security should be high alert at all sensitive and important installations, public places, government and private buildings.
He also directed for the sweeping and clearance of all important places.
Recent Stories
The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..
TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution
Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today
UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative
AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation
Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024
Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
4th Int'l conference on computing related technologies on May 21 at SMIU5 minutes ago
-
Ex Mirpur city Administrator passes away6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Home Minister for ensuring security on Jumatul Wida6 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh6 minutes ago
-
Five die, 13 injure as Vehri-bound bus overturns near Kallar Kahar26 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz wishes swift recovery of UK's King Charles III36 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in KTM36 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 72,600 cusecs water36 minutes ago
-
CEO education launches tree plantation campaign56 minutes ago
-
Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence1 hour ago
-
Squads formed to check transporters' overcharging, overloading1 hour ago
-
Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today2 hours ago