Open Menu

Sindh Home Minister For Ensuring Security On Jumatul Wida

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Sindh Home Minister for ensuring security on Jumatul Wida

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has directed to ensure security measures on the occasion of last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that overall security measures should be made coordinated and effective for the safety of citizens on the occasion of Friday prayers.

The Home Minister said that the security should be high alert at all sensitive and important installations, public places, government and private buildings.

He also directed for the sweeping and clearance of all important places.

Recent Stories

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling I ..

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..

15 minutes ago
 TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global confl ..

TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution

31 minutes ago
 Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages re ..

Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand

31 minutes ago
 Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked ..

Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence

1 hour ago
 Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Ab ..

Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya

1 hour ago
National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshaw ..

National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy

2 hours ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

2 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiativ ..

UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in busi ..

AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

Abu Dhabi’s GDP grows by 3.8% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the N ..

Saif bin Zayed meets winners of ‘Mother of the Nation’ Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan