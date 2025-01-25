Open Menu

Sindh Home Minister For Foolproof Security Measures For Chinese Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Sindh Home Minister for foolproof security measures for Chinese citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Saturday, directed Sindh Police to ensure thorough implementation on SOPs for foolproof security of Chinese nationals across the province.

The Home Minister, according to a statement issued here, instructed the Inspector General Sindh Police to immediately nominate a Senior Inquiry Officer for a comprehensive investigation into the matter of the Chinese investors’ approaching to the court, so that the unwavering trust of Chinese investors in the Sindh government and Sindh Police can be further strengthened.

He said that the Sindh government is committed to the security of the Chinese in accordance with priorities and the SOPs and ensuring all the overall issues and measures in this regard is the top priority of the government.

"The 'foolproof security' of the Chinese associated with CPEC and non-CPEC projects at the provincial level is the joint responsibility of the Sindh government, Sindh Police and local sponsors or hosts", he stated and stressed on special focus on frequent coordination with sponsors, implementation of SOPs, monitoring by SPU officers and eliminating possible security gaps.

Chinese citizens approach Sindh Police for problems faced in view of security arrangements, he said and emphasized that in case of security complaints by Chinese, senior officers should ensure their resolution immediately.

Recent Stories

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

11 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

41 minutes ago
 India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Acc ..

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

56 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

1 hour ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

1 hour ago
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

2 hours ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

3 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

3 hours ago
 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

3 hours ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

3 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan