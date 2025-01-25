Sindh Home Minister For Foolproof Security Measures For Chinese Citizens
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 10:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Saturday, directed Sindh Police to ensure thorough implementation on SOPs for foolproof security of Chinese nationals across the province.
The Home Minister, according to a statement issued here, instructed the Inspector General Sindh Police to immediately nominate a Senior Inquiry Officer for a comprehensive investigation into the matter of the Chinese investors’ approaching to the court, so that the unwavering trust of Chinese investors in the Sindh government and Sindh Police can be further strengthened.
He said that the Sindh government is committed to the security of the Chinese in accordance with priorities and the SOPs and ensuring all the overall issues and measures in this regard is the top priority of the government.
"The 'foolproof security' of the Chinese associated with CPEC and non-CPEC projects at the provincial level is the joint responsibility of the Sindh government, Sindh Police and local sponsors or hosts", he stated and stressed on special focus on frequent coordination with sponsors, implementation of SOPs, monitoring by SPU officers and eliminating possible security gaps.
Chinese citizens approach Sindh Police for problems faced in view of security arrangements, he said and emphasized that in case of security complaints by Chinese, senior officers should ensure their resolution immediately.
