Sindh Home Minister For Heeding 'Contingency Plan For Chehlum Security'

Published August 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar on Monday said that the priorities of the contingency plan should be a focus on the security arrangements for the Chehlum processions and congregations.

The Home Minister stated, "The security measures from Nishtar Park to Hussainia Iranian Imambargah must be made exceptional in every aspect. Our priority should be to strengthen inter-district coordination to ensure peaceful and secure Chehlum from Karachi to Kashmore."

He further instructed that all schools of thought and religious leaders from various sects should come together on a single platform to play their individual and collective roles in maintaining peace.

The home minister said that the central processions, smaller gatherings, and congregations must receive comprehensive security coverage through joint efforts. Intelligence operations around the main procession routes should be enhanced, and bomb disposal squads must be deployed for sweeping and clearance at key entry points.

The Home Minister also emphasized the need for effective patrolling and snap-checking to cover major mosques, Imambargahs, and other important locations.

He directed all district SSPs to take personal responsibility for ensuring security and instructed SDPOs and SHOs to be present in their respective areas during the Chehlum observance.

More Stories From Pakistan