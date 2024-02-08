Sindh Home Minister, IGP Take Maximum Measures For Security On Polling Day
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 07:03 PM
Caretaker Sindh Home Minister Brigadier retired Haris Nawaz, accompanied by Inspector General of Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja, conducted a thorough inspection of the Command and Control Center at Civic Center and the polling station at DJ College and expressed satisfaction over the measures taken for holding polling process in a peaceful environment
Their visit focused on assessing the security arrangements and monitoring the polling, during which they engaged with both voters and presiding officers to inquire about the proceedings.
Emphasizing the importance of cooperation between voters, supporters, and law enforcement agencies for ensuring peaceful polling, the Sindh Home Minister reiterated the caretaker government's commitment to prioritize a conducive electoral environment.
Highlighting the need for vigilant surveillance, particularly around the perimeters of polling stations, Haris Nawaz asked the police to promptly respond to any suspicious activities or movements. Furthermore, he underscored the significance of providing special assistance to senior citizens and women visiting polling stations today (Thursday).
IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja, speaking on the occasion, lauded the readiness and alertness of all police officers and personnel, with additional reserves on standby. He said that Sindh Police utilised all available resources and manpower to uphold security during the electoral process.
