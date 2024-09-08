Sindh Home Minister Inspects Model Car Under Safe City Project
Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2024 | 10:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar on Sunday inspected the first model car equipped with advanced cameras and surveillance tools, marking the launch of the Safe City Project. The initiative, led by the Sindh government, aims to bolster security and crime monitoring in Karachi.
Accompanied by the provincial Home Secretary, the Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar revealed that four model cars would begin patrolling Shahrah-e-Faisal in the project's initial phase. A total of 123 model cars will eventually be deployed for citywide surveillance.
“The Safe City Project will be a key instrument in ensuring peace and protecting citizens,” Home Minister said. “The future is about adopting modern technology. If we don’t act now, we risk falling behind on a global scale.”He further noted that those model cars would play a crucial role in monitoring high-crime areas and assisting in the apprehension of suspects. The project aims to enhance public safety and improve law enforcement effectiveness in Karachi.
