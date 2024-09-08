Open Menu

Sindh Home Minister Inspects Model Car Under Safe City Project

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Sindh Home Minister inspects Model Car under Safe City Project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar on Sunday inspected the first model car equipped with advanced cameras and surveillance tools, marking the launch of the Safe City Project. The initiative, led by the Sindh government, aims to bolster security and crime monitoring in Karachi.

Accompanied by the provincial Home Secretary, the Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar revealed that four model cars would begin patrolling Shahrah-e-Faisal in the project's initial phase. A total of 123 model cars will eventually be deployed for citywide surveillance.

“The Safe City Project will be a key instrument in ensuring peace and protecting citizens,” Home Minister said. “The future is about adopting modern technology. If we don’t act now, we risk falling behind on a global scale.”He further noted that those model cars would play a crucial role in monitoring high-crime areas and assisting in the apprehension of suspects. The project aims to enhance public safety and improve law enforcement effectiveness in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Technology Car Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

23 hours ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

23 hours ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

23 hours ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

23 hours ago
PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

23 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

23 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

23 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

23 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

23 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan