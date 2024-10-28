Sindh Home Minister Orders Enhanced Security Measures For Polio Campaign
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, has directed the officers concerned to ensure comprehensive security arrangements for the ongoing anti-polio campaign.
In a statement on Monday, he emphasized the importance of securing all levels of the campaign, with a special focus on categorizing union councils to enhance security measures.
Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar instructed the deployment of police commandos to safeguard polio workers and teams in sensitive union councils. He also stressed the implementation of a "cordon strategy" during security operations, ensuring thorough surveillance of areas, streets, and routes by local police stations.
The minister called for increased police patrols, snap-checking, and blockades across all districts.
He also urged the reinforcement of the advanced intelligence collection system for better coordination and efficiency.
Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar further instructed district SSPs to closely monitor the security arrangements during the campaign. He emphasized that SHOs must be present in their respective areas and provide real-time updates via wireless communication systems.
Additionally, the Home Minister ordered district authorities to ensure proper accommodation and meals for officers and personnel assigned to security duties during the polio campaign.
It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launched the seven-day anti-polio campaign on Monday.
