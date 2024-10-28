Open Menu

Sindh Home Minister Orders Enhanced Security Measures For Polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Sindh Home Minister orders enhanced security measures for polio campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, has directed the officers concerned to ensure comprehensive security arrangements for the ongoing anti-polio campaign.

In a statement on Monday, he emphasized the importance of securing all levels of the campaign, with a special focus on categorizing union councils to enhance security measures.

Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar instructed the deployment of police commandos to safeguard polio workers and teams in sensitive union councils. He also stressed the implementation of a "cordon strategy" during security operations, ensuring thorough surveillance of areas, streets, and routes by local police stations.

The minister called for increased police patrols, snap-checking, and blockades across all districts.

He also urged the reinforcement of the advanced intelligence collection system for better coordination and efficiency.

Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar further instructed district SSPs to closely monitor the security arrangements during the campaign. He emphasized that SHOs must be present in their respective areas and provide real-time updates via wireless communication systems.

Additionally, the Home Minister ordered district authorities to ensure proper accommodation and meals for officers and personnel assigned to security duties during the polio campaign.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launched the seven-day anti-polio campaign on Monday.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Police Polio Murad Ali Shah All

Recent Stories

Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

20 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

2 days ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan