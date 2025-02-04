Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation

The Sindh Home Minister, Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar, visited Larkana and chaired a review meeting on the overall law and order situation, particularly in the Katcha areas, and the performance of the police in this regard

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Home Minister, Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar, visited Larkana and chaired a review meeting on the overall law and order situation, particularly in the Katcha areas, and the performance of the police in this regard.

IGP Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG and SSP Larkana. Meeting was held at SSP Shahda hall on Tuesday.

During the briefing on the ongoing targeted operation against dacoits in the Katcha areas, the Home Minister of Sindh stated that the operation would continue until the last bandit is caught.

He emphasized that the Sindh government and the Sindh police are determined and fully committed to

eliminating dacoits and providing a peaceful environment for the citizens.

He also stated that a Highway Force would be established to ensure effective control of highway robberies and to make highways safe for passengers and freight vehicles. Under this initiative, 50,000 skilled and disciplined young individuals will be recruited into the Sindh Police while keeping the regulations and procedures in mind. The establishment of the Highway Force will begin soon. He added that the plan is to ensure effective patrolling of all the check posts, roadblocks, and pickets on the central highways of Sindh, aiming to eliminate dacoits and criminal elements and dismantle their gangs.

In a media talk, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar further stated that the Hindu community plays an essential role in the preservation and safety of democracy, and as citizens, they have equal rights up to the level of justice. He mentioned that his visit to Larkana was aimed at assessing the law & order situation and observing how the police are ensuring public-friendly initiatives.

He emphasized that the district SSPs are free from any pressure or political interference in their professional matters.

Lunjar further mentioned that, instead of Police 15, the formation of the Zulfikar Force will be established in the Larkana Police Range, and 50 motorcycles will be provided for disposal at the Larkana police. Additionally, a plan to provide further funds to the districts of Katcha areas in Larkana is under consideration. The leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party has always been active in maintaining peace and order in Sindh.

During his visit, the Home Minister announced the Pakistan Police Medal for DIG Nasir Aftab, SSP Shikarpur, and SSP Kashmore at Kandhkot for their bravery and courage.

He mentioned that dacoits respond strongly to the deaths or arrests of their accomplices by intensifying their illegal activities, but the brave officers and personnel of the police also retaliate, successfully thwarting their nefarious plans and schemes.

He said that the traffic flow from Larkana, Shikarpur, and Kandhkot to the CPEC highway in Ghotki remains uninterrupted day and night, which is clear evidence of the police’s success against crime.

He urged the people of Sindh to ensure that FIRs are registered after any crime, saying there is no need to fear or hesitate. The police are always ready and present for their protection. On this occasion MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro, President Minarity wing Sindh MPA Dr. Lal Chand Okrani, SSP Larkana Ahmed Choudhary, DIG Larkana, SP Haseeb Javed Somar and other police officers were present.