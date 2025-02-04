Sindh Home Minister Reviews Law And Order Situation
Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 11:35 PM
The Sindh Home Minister, Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar, visited Larkana and chaired a review meeting on the overall law and order situation, particularly in the Katcha areas, and the performance of the police in this regard
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Sindh Home Minister, Zia-Ul-Hassan Lanjar, visited Larkana and chaired a review meeting on the overall law and order situation, particularly in the Katcha areas, and the performance of the police in this regard.
IGP Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG and SSP Larkana. Meeting was held at SSP Shahda hall on Tuesday.
During the briefing on the ongoing targeted operation against dacoits in the Katcha areas, the Home Minister of Sindh stated that the operation would continue until the last bandit is caught.
He emphasized that the Sindh government and the Sindh police are determined and fully committed to
eliminating dacoits and providing a peaceful environment for the citizens.
He also stated that a Highway Force would be established to ensure effective control of highway robberies and to make highways safe for passengers and freight vehicles. Under this initiative, 50,000 skilled and disciplined young individuals will be recruited into the Sindh Police while keeping the regulations and procedures in mind. The establishment of the Highway Force will begin soon. He added that the plan is to ensure effective patrolling of all the check posts, roadblocks, and pickets on the central highways of Sindh, aiming to eliminate dacoits and criminal elements and dismantle their gangs.
In a media talk, Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar further stated that the Hindu community plays an essential role in the preservation and safety of democracy, and as citizens, they have equal rights up to the level of justice. He mentioned that his visit to Larkana was aimed at assessing the law & order situation and observing how the police are ensuring public-friendly initiatives.
He emphasized that the district SSPs are free from any pressure or political interference in their professional matters.
Lunjar further mentioned that, instead of Police 15, the formation of the Zulfikar Force will be established in the Larkana Police Range, and 50 motorcycles will be provided for disposal at the Larkana police. Additionally, a plan to provide further funds to the districts of Katcha areas in Larkana is under consideration. The leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party has always been active in maintaining peace and order in Sindh.
During his visit, the Home Minister announced the Pakistan Police Medal for DIG Nasir Aftab, SSP Shikarpur, and SSP Kashmore at Kandhkot for their bravery and courage.
He mentioned that dacoits respond strongly to the deaths or arrests of their accomplices by intensifying their illegal activities, but the brave officers and personnel of the police also retaliate, successfully thwarting their nefarious plans and schemes.
He said that the traffic flow from Larkana, Shikarpur, and Kandhkot to the CPEC highway in Ghotki remains uninterrupted day and night, which is clear evidence of the police’s success against crime.
He urged the people of Sindh to ensure that FIRs are registered after any crime, saying there is no need to fear or hesitate. The police are always ready and present for their protection. On this occasion MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro, President Minarity wing Sindh MPA Dr. Lal Chand Okrani, SSP Larkana Ahmed Choudhary, DIG Larkana, SP Haseeb Javed Somar and other police officers were present.
Recent Stories
Bahrain's Minister of Information, Chairman of National Media Office discuss str ..
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight
Financial transparency, efficient business environment fundamental pillars of UA ..
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 1
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research cal ..
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolvin ..
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facil ..
KPT Secures Grant for Lyari Elevated Freight Corridor Feasibility Study
FTA calls on registrants to benefit from grace period to update their tax record ..
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movemen ..
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Home Minister reviews law and order situation2 minutes ago
-
Larkana police launched crackdown on criminals, arrested eight2 minutes ago
-
NA body on PR inquires about status of ML- 113 minutes ago
-
Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research called on the Khyber Pa ..7 minutes ago
-
Regional Director Ombudsman emphasizes importance of self-reflection in resolving issues7 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Health Minister Mr Bakht Muhammad Kakar vows to provide health facilities to patients in ..7 minutes ago
-
Acting President calls for renewal of resolve to support Kashmir Freedom Movement12 minutes ago
-
Cycling for climate: Pak-EPA, PMS organize awareness walk at QAU12 minutes ago
-
President Zardari arrives in China on a five-day official visit12 minutes ago
-
PTM 2025 hosts prestigious Gala Dinner in Islamabad, strengthening Global Tourism Cooperation19 minutes ago
-
KE’s 220 MW hybrid project marks a milestone in Pakistan’s renewable energy transition19 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman, Azerbaijan envoy discuss bilateral cooperation19 minutes ago