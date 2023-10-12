Sindh home minister reviews law, order situation in Hyderabad Range

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Home Minister Brigadier (Retd) Haris Nawaz has emphasized the need to initiate strict action against crimes and criminals and maintaining law and order situation as well as the protection of the life and property of law-abiding people of the province is the prime responsibility of the Police.

According to the spokesman of Hyderabad Range Police, the minister emphasized this while addressing the senior Police officers of all districts of Hyderabad Range here at the DIG office late Wednesday evening.

Accompanied by Inspector General of Sindh Police Riffat Mukhtar Raja, the caretaker home minister was briefed about the performance of the Police in Hyderabad Range.

DIG Hyderabad Tariq Nwaz Dharejo also briefed about the measures being initiated by the Police in maintaining law and order situation with uprooting the dens of criminals, action against street criminals as well as efforts to restore the confidence of people in Police.

The IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja emphasized the need for implementation of traffic laws in letter and spirit and asked for action against those owners who are bringing their vehicles on the road with tinted glasses, blue revolving lights and fancy number plates.

He also underlined the need to gear up the process of the departmental promotion committee and asked to grant promotions to officers and employees purely on merit and in accordance with rules and regulations.

The Senior Superintendents of Police and other Police officers of all districts of Hyderabad Range also briefed the Caretaker Home Minister and IGP Sindh about the Police performance of their respective districts.

The police spokesman informed that the home minister and IGP Sindh also met with notables and representatives of the business community of Hyderabad and informed that all efforts are being made for the maintenance of law and order in the province.

APP/jvd/2345