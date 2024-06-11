Sindh Home Minister Seeks Report Of Injured Policemen
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar sought a detailed report of three policemen, who injured during exchange of fire between bandits and police in Tharo Shah area of Noshero Feroze.
While directing the concerned officers on Tuesday, Sindh Home Minister said that all possible medical facilities should be provided to the injured policemen.
He further directed that police teams should be tasked to arrest culprits involved in the firing incident.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Matiari directs comprehensive security, cleanliness plans on Eid ul Azha2 minutes ago
-
Chairman, vice chairman of Sialkot Public School elected unanimously12 minutes ago
-
DC distributes cheques to land owners12 minutes ago
-
IFA destroys 2000 liter contaminated milk in G-1112 minutes ago
-
Cotton Management Monitoring Committee met to review cotton crop13 minutes ago
-
Use of modern technology, practices stressed to safeguard crops against seasonal impacts, diseases22 minutes ago
-
Sarim Burney's bail petition rejected22 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister expresses sorrow over tragic Bisham road accident33 minutes ago
-
Saudi Electricity Company unveils details of its major investments, projects for Hajj 1445 AH52 minutes ago
-
Levies’ personnel dies, 4 people injure in Van-Truck collision in DI Khan53 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar urges UN chief's role for just resolution of Kashmir dispute1 hour ago
-
NADRA deploys teams in union councils1 hour ago