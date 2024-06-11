Sindh Home Minister seeks report of injured policemen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar sought a detailed report of three policemen, who injured during exchange of fire between bandits and police in Tharo Shah area of Noshero Feroze.

While directing the concerned officers on Tuesday, Sindh Home Minister said that all possible medical facilities should be provided to the injured policemen.

He further directed that police teams should be tasked to arrest culprits involved in the firing incident.