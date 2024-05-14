(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has taken serious notice of a rape incident with a minor girl in the limits of Pakistan Bazar Police Station, here on Tuesday.

A seven-year-old girl was raped in the limits of Pakistan Bazar police station.

The Sindh Minister Ziaul Hasan Linjar has expressed his extreme anger over the incident.

He has ordered the SSP West for a comprehensive inquiry into the incident and sought a detailed report of it.