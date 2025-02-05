Open Menu

Sindh Home Minister Visits Sukkur DIG Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2025 | 04:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul- Hassan Lanjar on Wednesday visited the Sukkur DIG office to review the law and order situation in Sukkur and its surrounding areas including Kacha area.

He assured support for those wanting to leave a life of crime and promised to present them in court to facilitate a peaceful life.

Minister Lanjar directed SSPs to ensure highway patrols and presence at night.

He also met with officers and personnel, boosting their morale.

Lanjar emphasized that no innocent person should be implicated in cases.

He instructed officials to resist pressure from complainants trying to wrongly implicate others.

The minister also reviewed the progress of the Priya Kumari case and issued further instructions.

Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, Sukkur DIG, and relevant SSPs accompanied Minister Lanjar.

