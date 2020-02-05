Sindh HR deptt organizes walk to show solidarity with Kashmiris

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Human Rights department organized a walk to show the solidarity with the people of Kashmir on Kashmir Solidarity Day here on Wednesday.

The rally was started from the office of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights Department, Veerji Kolhi which was culminated at Karachi Press Club.

Veerji Kolhi, Senator Krishna Kumari, Secretary Human Rights Department, Director Human Rights and other people from different walks of life attended the rally.

Veerji Kolhi addressed the rally and criticized the Indian cruelty and high handedness of innocent people in Kashmir.

Veerji Kolhi stressed the UNO to come forward and play their role to stop the Indian aggression in Kashmir.

Senator Krishna Kumari and Secretary Human Rights also addressed the rally and expressed their solidarity with people of Kashmir.