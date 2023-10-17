Sindh Human Rights Commission Conducts Training for Newly Appointed Judges

The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) successfully conducted a 2-day "Human Rights Education" training session at the Sindh Judicial Academy for the recently appointed Civil Judges and Judicial Magistrates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) successfully conducted a 2-day "Human Rights education" training session at the Sindh Judicial academy for the recently appointed Civil Judges and Judicial Magistrates.

SHRC in a statement on Tuesday said that a total of 45 trainees participated, including 5 females and 40 males. The training was held on the 16th and 17th of October 2023.

Mohammad Omer Soomro, Sindh Minister for Law, Religious Affairs, and Human Rights served as the Chief Guest at the training session.

He emphasized the challenging journey ahead for the judges as they begin a new chapter in their careers.

He encouraged them to recognize the significance of their roles, the power and responsibility they hold, and the importance of upholding justice. He stressed that their commitment to their duties and their dedication to the justice system will shape the future.

The training aimed to enhance the understanding of key human rights laws and their practical implementation during investigations and trials, and to guarantee a legal system in Sindh that is fair and just for the people of Sindh.

The training was conducted by eminent speakers, including Chairperson, Sindh Human Rights Commission Iqbal Ahmed Detho, Barrister Rida Tahir, Law consultant SHRC, and Muhammad Shahid Shafiq, District & Sessions Judge/Senior Faculty Member, Sindh Judicial Academy.

At the end of the training session, the Chief Guest distributed certificates to the participants, and distinguished speakers were presented with Shields as tokens of acknowledgment.

The SHRC's training initiative is a significant step towards ensuring that the judiciary in Sindh is well-equipped to protect and promote human rights. By enhancing the knowledge and skills of judges on human rights law and practice, the SHRC is contributing to the creation of a more just and equitable society for all.