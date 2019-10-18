Sindh Human Rights Commission for 'Anti Karo-Kari Bureau' formation to cope with heinous crime

Senior law practitioner and a former judge of Sindh High Court, Justice (R) Shaiq Usmani here on Friday recommended formation of an Anti Karo-Kari Bureau (AKKB) to address the menace of honor killing on strong and efficient lines

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Senior law practitioner and a former judge of Sindh High Court , Justice (R) Shaiq Usmani here on Friday recommended formation of an Anti Karo-Kari Bureau (AKKB) to address the menace of honor killing on strong and efficient lines.

Speaking at a consultation meeting organized by Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) to discuss the challenge of Karo-Kari, a manifestation of honor killing, that persists in the province despite efforts to eliminate it during past several years, the former SHC judge on basis of his experience as a forerunner against the crime suggested meaningful punitive action against the culprits.

The proposed commission, he said should be strong enough to not only nab the culprits, no matter how influential they or those behind them may be, but also efficient enough to expeditiously curtail the crime.

Other participants of the programme including seasoned human rights activists, lawyers and educationists besides policy and law makers (parliamentarians), however, sought for adequate attention towards prevention of the heinous crime mainly targeted towards women, often the sisters and daughters other close relatives of the perpetrators of the crime.

Justice (R) Majida Rizvi, Chairperson of the Sindh Human Rights Commission, at the very onset of the programme noted with deep concern rise in the incidence of "honour killings" or "Karo-Kari" in the province.

Referring to a comparatively fresh data compiled by the provincial police department she said reported killing of 78 people in the name of so-called Karo- Kari killings during the first six months of the current year (Jan- June 2019) in the province is alarming.

The fact that 50 of these victims were women or young girls and that faulty and slow pace of investigations, poor prosecution and delayed trials continue to contribute to rare convictions in this very heinous crime is a fact that is simply unacceptable.

The former SHC judge said SHRC is an important stakeholder as under Sindh Protection of Human Rights Act 2011 it holds a mandate to protect and promote Human Rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Dr. Nafisa Shah, Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party and an MNA besides being a researcher on the subject submitted that the issue must not be stereotyped nor be restricted to specific aspects.

"It would too simplistic attributing honor killings to customs, masculinity or jirgas," she said emphasizing that the crime must be assessed and analyzed in a broader perspective.

"Cultural articulation of this crime does show us the complete picture," said Dr. Nafisa Shah emphasizing that there are harsh realities and aspects severely affecting the system and ought to be addressed through sincerity of purpose and absolute honesty on part of each and every stakeholder.

Other speakers including Anis Haroon (Former Chairperson of National Commission on Women Rights), Mehnaz Rehman (Resident Director, Aurat Foundation), Veer Ji Kohli (Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister), Dr. Riaz Shaikh (Head of Social Sciences Department, SZABIST), Faizullah Korejo (Additional Director, FIA) and Abdul Khalique Shaikh (DIG Headquarters, Sindh Police) extensively participated in the deliberations.

While being unanimous that change of mindset towards the crime, which is often registered to be cause of pride for the perpetrators, was a critical requirement they also highlighted lacunae in the criminal justice system coupled with loop holes in the professional capacities of the investigators, prosecutors as well as lower court judges.

They appreciated introduction of Anti-Honor Killing law of 2016 (at Federal level) along with much warranted amendments in the provincial government's polices and laws.

It was but observed that laws act as deterrents if implemented and there exist room to help improve quality of prosecution with serious attention towards investigation.