Sindh Human Rights Commission Receives 728 Complaints In 2019-2020

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Chairperson, Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC), Justice (Retd.) Majida Razvi on Thursday presented Commission's annual report to Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at Chief Secretary office here.

The Chairperson briefed the CS about the performance of the Commission.

According to the report, the Commission received 728 complaints in 2019-20.

It got complaints of Karokari, Kidnapping, domestic violence, harassment and forced marriages.

The report claimed that the Sindh Human Rights Commission took suo motu notices and acted upon complaints on time.

It further added that the Commission had established an office at Sukkur and had launched a website for awareness.

The Chief Secretary asked the Commission to start a drive for the awareness of women and children rights.

He said that the Sindh government would provide full support to the Commission for ensuring protection of human rights.

He also lauded the role of the Commission.

