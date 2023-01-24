Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) disposes of 487 HR complaints in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) disposed of 487 out of 738 complaints from January 2021 to June 2022 while 251 sou moto notices have also been taken over human rights violations in different parts of the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :The Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) disposed of 487 out of 738 complaints from January 2021 to June 2022 while 251 sou moto notices have also been taken over human rights violations in different parts of the province.

This was expressed by SHRC Chairperson Justice (R) Majida Rizvi while unveiling the 7th annual report of the commission here on Tuesday.

She informed that SHRC received 738 complaints from 28 districts of the province, of which more than 60 percent of complaints had been disposed of.

Justice Majida said that the SHRC is a statutory body established under the Sindh Human Rights Act 2011 and its mandate is to protect human rights and investigate human rights violations across the province.

While expressing pleasure over the launching of the Commission's report, Justice (r) Rizvi said SHRC reviewed laws enacted with regard to human rights and recommended further legislation to improve the human rights situation in Sindh.

She said the Commission also recommended the Sindh Minority Commission Bill and Sindh Compensation for the Civilians Victims of Terrorism Bill which has been approved by the Home Ministry.

During the past year, the Commission successfully collaborated with a number of civil society organizations, including Aurat Foundation, Legal Aid Society, Community World Service Asia, and TDEA FAFEN, Majida Rizvi added.

She said the purpose of launching annual report was to provide an opportunity to share the Commission's and the Government of Sindh's progress in institutionalizing human rights in the province, and to showcase the achievements that have been made in this regard.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest Justice Nadeem Akhtar said it was a positive sign that the reporting of cases against human rights violations has been increased which indicates the awareness and recognition against challenging status quo.

He vehemently endorsed the recommendations made in the report, adding that he strongly encourages all stakeholders, facts-finding agencies and departments to implement well-researched recommendations and strategies.

Member Judicial-II Mohammad Aslam Shaikh, Misbah Khan and Muneeza Khan of Aurat Foundation also addressed the ceremony.