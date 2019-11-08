Sindh Human Rights Dept Launches 24-hour Online Complaint Cell
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Sindh Human Rights Department has launched an online 24-hour complaint cell against human rights violation.
As per details, citizens can register their online complaints against human rights violation or by toll free number 0800-00011, Radio Pakistan reported.
Legal help will also be provided by the department of provincial government, it said.