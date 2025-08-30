Sindh Human Rights regional office inaugurated in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Sindh government's Directorate of Human Rights inaugurated its regional office in Qasimabad here on Saturday with the aim to strengthen monitoring, redressal and implementation of human rights in Hyderabad division.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh Rajveer Singh Sodha reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguard and promote human rights in line with constitutional guarantees and international obligations.

The advisor expressed hope that the regional office would pace up the efforts to address human rights grievances expeditiously.

Sodha announced that the regional office in Mirpurkhas would also be inaugurated soon, followed by more divisional offices in the rest of Sindh.

"We want to institutionalize a province-wide mechanism for human rights protection," he emphasized.

On the occasion, Director Human Rights Sindh Agha Fakhar Hussain briefed the media about the office's functions.

He said the office would also facilitate coordination with civil society organizations, non-governmental actors, and relevant government stakeholders.