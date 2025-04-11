Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Inspector General of Prisons Sindh, Qazi Nazir Ahmed on Friday met with the relatives of Lady Police Constable Mehwish Jarwar, who allegedly died under suspicious circumstances at the Mirpurkhas Staff quarters.

The deceased's family claimed she was harassed and blackmailed by Jail Police Officer Yousuf Khoso, leading to her tragic death.

According to the sources of local police, the family also alleged that Yousuf Khoso continuously harassed Mehwish, with the deceased's sister, Banish Jarwar, also a lady police officer, corroborating these claims. Despite complaints, no action was taken against Khoso, who reportedly threatened Mehwish before her death.

On this occasion, Qazi Nazir Ahmed announced a relief package of Rs 940,000 for the deceased's family. He also assured a thorough investigation into the incident, involving multiple angles and parties.

Ahmed emphasized the importance of protecting lady police officers and ensuring their safety while on duty.

Local leaders, including Ehsan Jarwar, Mumtaz Jarwar, and UC Chairman Muhammad Khan Kaloi, demanded justice for the deceased and her family, stressing the need for protection and support for lady police officers to prevent similar incidents in the future.

