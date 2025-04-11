- Home
- Pakistan
- Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package
Sindh IG Prisons Visits Family Of Deceased Lady Police Constable, Announces Relief Package
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 11:10 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Inspector General of Prisons Sindh, Qazi Nazir Ahmed on Friday met with the relatives of Lady Police Constable Mehwish Jarwar, who allegedly died under suspicious circumstances at the Mirpurkhas Staff quarters.
The deceased's family claimed she was harassed and blackmailed by Jail Police Officer Yousuf Khoso, leading to her tragic death.
According to the sources of local police, the family also alleged that Yousuf Khoso continuously harassed Mehwish, with the deceased's sister, Banish Jarwar, also a lady police officer, corroborating these claims. Despite complaints, no action was taken against Khoso, who reportedly threatened Mehwish before her death.
On this occasion, Qazi Nazir Ahmed announced a relief package of Rs 940,000 for the deceased's family. He also assured a thorough investigation into the incident, involving multiple angles and parties.
Ahmed emphasized the importance of protecting lady police officers and ensuring their safety while on duty.
Local leaders, including Ehsan Jarwar, Mumtaz Jarwar, and UC Chairman Muhammad Khan Kaloi, demanded justice for the deceased and her family, stressing the need for protection and support for lady police officers to prevent similar incidents in the future.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight6 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package6 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik16 minutes ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP16 minutes ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured16 minutes ago
-
AJK CJ Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan16 minutes ago
-
CDA mulls to establish Adventure City Park in Islamabad16 minutes ago
-
Sindh E&T Minister provides relief to vehicle owners16 minutes ago
-
Senate Committee concludes two-day session on Housing and Works in Peshawar16 minutes ago
-
PMD predicts significant rise in temperatures nationwide26 minutes ago
-
Drug rehabilitation awareness program to be held in Borstal Jail on Saturday26 minutes ago
-
DIG directs SSPs to act against organized crimes, narcotics26 minutes ago