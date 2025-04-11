Open Menu

Sindh IG Prisons Visits Family Of Deceased Lady Police Constable, Announces Relief Package

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Inspector General of Prisons Sindh, Qazi Nazir Ahmed on Friday met with the relatives of Lady Police Constable Mehwish Jarwar, who allegedly died under suspicious circumstances at the Mirpurkhas Staff quarters.

The deceased's family claimed she was harassed and blackmailed by Jail Police Officer Yousuf Khoso, leading to her tragic death.

According to the sources of local police, the family also alleged that Yousuf Khoso continuously harassed Mehwish, with the deceased's sister, Banish Jarwar, also a lady police officer, corroborating these claims. Despite complaints, no action was taken against Khoso, who reportedly threatened Mehwish before her death.

On this occasion, Qazi Nazir Ahmed announced a relief package of Rs 940,000 for the deceased's family. He also assured a thorough investigation into the incident, involving multiple angles and parties.

Ahmed emphasized the importance of protecting lady police officers and ensuring their safety while on duty.

Local leaders, including Ehsan Jarwar, Mumtaz Jarwar, and UC Chairman Muhammad Khan Kaloi, demanded justice for the deceased and her family, stressing the need for protection and support for lady police officers to prevent similar incidents in the future.

APP/hms/378

Recent Stories

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch dail ..

Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..

11 seconds ago
 UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
 Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

4 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan