UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh IGP Imam Says He Will Not Quit Easily

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:42 PM

Sindh IGP Imam says he will not quit easily

IGP Kaleem Imam has said that a plot has been built against him  and now an impression is being given as this is my farewell ceremony.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2020) In reaction to certain speculations about his transfer, Sindh Police Chief Dr. Kaleem Imam said he would not leave it so easily and he was not yet transferred.

“I’m worth my weight in gold even if I’m transferred because there a (false) impression is being portrayed about my transfer,” said Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam.

“A big plot has been built against me, I know,” said the IGP, adding that he was being made understand that ceremony was being held as his farewell ceremony. It looked as if Sindh police were trying to save its budget, he added.

On Monday, PM Imran Khan gave a green signal for transfer of IGP Kaleem Imam after Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah made formal request to him during his visit to Karachi.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and formally put a request for change of Inspector General of Police in Sindh.

IGP Kaleem Imam is the current IGP for whose change the PPP government has been making.

“No objection if anyone from the given list is appointed as Sindh police chief,” Sindh CM Shah was quoted as saying.

He told the PM that there was unity among the political members of the Sindh province regarding change of Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam. The meeting was held in a cordial environment. According to the sources, the PM heard the grievances of Sindh CM with proper attention and showed consent over change of Sindh IGP.

During the meeting, the Sindh Chief Minister briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan about law order situation in the province and also discussed the other issues in Karachi. PM gave green signal for transfer of IGP, the sources added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Budget Visit Murad Ali Shah Gold From Government Weight Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council inaugurate S ..

5 minutes ago

UVAS Annual Job Fair to be held on January 30

9 minutes ago

Five injured in roof collapse incidents in Faisala ..

8 minutes ago

French police clear hundreds from Paris migrant ca ..

8 minutes ago

Scouts transform nation by developing civic sense: ..

8 minutes ago

Federer saves seven match points in 'miracle' esca ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.