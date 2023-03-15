Sindh IGP reviews availability of manpower, IT initiatives in police

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ):Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding availability of manpower and information technology initiatives in Sindh Police.

The meeting was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi and discussed the availability of the human resource in Sukkur and Larkana, according to a news release.

Deputy IGP - Establishment Sindh was instructed to soon complete the process of provision of pensions and other benefits to retired police employees.

After taking the briefing from DIGP - IT, IGP Sindh ordered that computerised national identity cards (CNICs) of absconders and proclaimed offenders be blocked in the first phase while in the second phase, their bank accounts should also be blocked.

He directed that the report of blocked CNICs and bank accounts should be sent within fifteen days.

Sindh Police chief said 350 computer systems will be given to the investigation department to further improve and stabilize the investigation department.

Additional IGP - Establishment and Training Sindh, DIGP - Headquarters Sindh, DIGP - IT, Assistants to IGP of Establishment, Logistics and Admin CPO attended the meeting.