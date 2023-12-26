Sindh IGP Rifat Mukhtar Raja visits Garhi Khuda Bux to review the security armaments

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rifat Mukhtar Raja on Tuesday visited Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, directed the strengthening of security on the premises and surrounding of mausoleum on the occasion of the 16th Death Anniversary of Former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rifat Mukhtar Raja on Tuesday visited Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, directed the strengthening of security on the premises and surrounding of mausoleum on the occasion of the 16th Death Anniversary of Former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

IG Police Sindh along with DIG Police Larkana Range and SSP Larkana reviewed the security arrangements of the Stage of public meeting where the function will be held on Wednesday, CCTV monitoring system and parking areas.During the visit, IG Sindh emphasized further improving the welfare measures including food and accommodation for police personnel on duty.

Earlier, I.G Police Sindh chaired a high-level meeting, which was held at DIG Office Larkana to review and monitor the security arrangement on the occasion of 16th Death Anniversary of Former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, on Wednesday at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, which was attended by DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab, DIG Police Traffic Hyderabad Fida Hussain Mastoi, SSP Larkana Abdul Rahim Shirazi, SSPS of various districts, SSP Special Branch Larkana and other police officer. Districts.

IG Sindh Police was briefed about the law and order of Larkana Range and other districts. Security arrangements were reviewed on the occasion of the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.