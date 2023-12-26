Open Menu

Sindh IGP Rifat Mukhtar Raja Visits Garhi Khuda Bux To Review The Security Armaments

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Sindh IGP Rifat Mukhtar Raja visits Garhi Khuda Bux to review the security armaments

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rifat Mukhtar Raja on Tuesday visited Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, directed the strengthening of security on the premises and surrounding of mausoleum on the occasion of the 16th Death Anniversary of Former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rifat Mukhtar Raja on Tuesday visited Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, directed the strengthening of security on the premises and surrounding of mausoleum on the occasion of the 16th Death Anniversary of Former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

IG Police Sindh along with DIG Police Larkana Range and SSP Larkana reviewed the security arrangements of the Stage of public meeting where the function will be held on Wednesday, CCTV monitoring system and parking areas.During the visit, IG Sindh emphasized further improving the welfare measures including food and accommodation for police personnel on duty.

Earlier, I.G Police Sindh chaired a high-level meeting, which was held at DIG Office Larkana to review and monitor the security arrangement on the occasion of 16th Death Anniversary of Former prime minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, on Wednesday at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, which was attended by DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab, DIG Police Traffic Hyderabad Fida Hussain Mastoi, SSP Larkana Abdul Rahim Shirazi, SSPS of various districts, SSP Special Branch Larkana and other police officer. Districts.

IG Sindh Police was briefed about the law and order of Larkana Range and other districts. Security arrangements were reviewed on the occasion of the death anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Police Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Visit Traffic Hyderabad Larkana Nasir

Recent Stories

Commissioner reviews renovation work at PIC

Commissioner reviews renovation work at PIC

12 minutes ago
 Railway land worth millions of rupees retrieved fr ..

Railway land worth millions of rupees retrieved from land grabbers

12 minutes ago
 HCSTSI President for resolving gas shortage, low-p ..

HCSTSI President for resolving gas shortage, low-pressure issue in all Industria ..

12 minutes ago
 Three adults killed while filming video on motorbi ..

Three adults killed while filming video on motorbike

15 minutes ago
 LCCI celebrates Quaid-i-Azam's 147th birth anniver ..

LCCI celebrates Quaid-i-Azam's 147th birth anniversary

15 minutes ago
 Global health security summit preparations planned

Global health security summit preparations planned

15 minutes ago
50% candidates pass NRE step-2 exam

50% candidates pass NRE step-2 exam

15 minutes ago
 FIO establishes cell for insurance claims of Karac ..

FIO establishes cell for insurance claims of Karachi's fire incident victims

15 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs300m for general polls

Sindh cabinet approves Rs300m for general polls

20 minutes ago
 Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft, 5 st ..

Two member gang involved in motorcycle theft, 5 stolen motorcycles recovered

20 minutes ago
 Water supply to Hyderabad to remain curtailed for ..

Water supply to Hyderabad to remain curtailed for 15 days due to canals closure

20 minutes ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed on Dec 27

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed on Dec 27

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan