(@fidahassanain)

DG ISPR says the officers held responsible by court of inquiry report has been suspended, and further action against them will be taken at GHQ as they decided to act zealously that led to misunderstanding between two state institutions.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) An inquiry ordered by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) over issue of IGP Sindh's abduction regarding registration of FIR against PML-N leaders, said the Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

A court of inquiry announced its findings and suggested action against officials responsible in the incident.

Last month, Inspector General of Police Sindh was abducted by "officials" and forced to order his subordinates to register FIR against PML-N leader Captain (retired) Safdar Awan and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz over issue of desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid.

"The officers invovled in this issue will be tried at GHQ and have also been suspended from their posts," said the DG ISPR.

The DG ISPR directed all the officers found responsible in this matter to report to GHQ.

"The action of the officers led to misunderstanding between both institutions," said the Inquiry report, adding that the act of the officers was personal and hypered.