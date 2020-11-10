UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh IGP's Abduction: Inquiry Ordered By Army Chief Concludes

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 48 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:33 PM

Sindh IGP's abduction: Inquiry ordered by Army Chief concludes

DG ISPR says the officers held responsible by court of inquiry report has been suspended, and further action against them will be taken at GHQ as they decided to act zealously that led to misunderstanding between two state institutions.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) An inquiry ordered by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) over issue of IGP Sindh's abduction regarding registration of FIR against PML-N leaders, said the Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

A court of inquiry announced its findings and suggested action against officials responsible in the incident.

Last month, Inspector General of Police Sindh was abducted by "officials" and forced to order his subordinates to register FIR against PML-N leader Captain (retired) Safdar Awan and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz over issue of desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid.

"The officers invovled in this issue will be tried at GHQ and have also been suspended from their posts," said the DG ISPR.

The DG ISPR directed all the officers found responsible in this matter to report to GHQ.

"The action of the officers led to misunderstanding between both institutions," said the Inquiry report, adding that the act of the officers was personal and hypered.

Related Topics

Sindh Maryam Nawaz Sharif Army Police Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz ISPR FIR All From Court

Recent Stories

DIFC’s Innovation Hub to support Dubai’s futur ..

36 minutes ago

Child specialists for safe outdoor activities inst ..

4 minutes ago

Another doctor dies of Covid-19 in KP

4 minutes ago

China Suggests Hotline Within CSO to Prevent Infec ..

4 minutes ago

Journalist Protection Bill finalized: Shibli

4 minutes ago

POSCO installs equipment to reduce nitrogen oxide ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.