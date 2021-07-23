Sindh imposes ban on indoor/outdoor gatherings in view of fresh surge in COVID-19 cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Sindh Home department Friday notified the restrictions due to fresh surge in the cases of COVID-19 and directed to impose complete ban on all indoor and out-door functions and gatherings including marriage and other related event to contain the coronavirus.

The notification issued to this effect said that the fresh restrictions are announced in view of the decisions taken in the meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 held on Friday.

All general businesses, shopping malls, shops, departmental stores (except stand alone medical stores / stand alone grocery stores, milk shops, bakeries, fruits, vegetables, poultry, fish, meat shops and Tandoors) shall remain closed from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from July 26,2021 onwards and until further orders.

These restrictions shall not be applicable to the Essential Services.

The medical stores, pharmacies, restaurants, food courts located within the premises of shopping malls shall also remain closed during the notified timings.

A complete ban would be imposed on all functions and gatherings including marriage and related functions, whether indoor or outdoor, from July 26,2021 onwards.

All public places shall remain closed for visitors from July 26,2021 onwards.

The outdoor and indoor dinning in restaurants, hotels, clubs, halls, food courts shall be banned from July 26,2021 onwards. Only take-away is allowed till 10:00 p.m.

The home delivery shall be allowed until 12:00 midnight. Friday and Sunday are declared 'Safe / Closed Days' from July 26,2021 onwards.

The schools, colleges shall be closed from July 26,2021 till July 31,2021. However, examinations shall be conducted as per the schedule already issued by the respective Educational Boards under strict observance of COVID-19 SOPS.

All public and private offices shall function with 50 percent staff only from July 26,2021 onwards.

It is also directed that the management, staff and workers of all factories and businesses should be fully vaccinated.

The Non-Pharmaceutical Initiatives (NPIs) not specifically mentioned in the notification, but enunciated in Home Department's order of July 14,2021, shall remain in force until reviewed.

The divisional and district administrations as well as Health Department's authorized medical personnel should monitor observance of all Non-Pharmaceutical Initiatives (NP1s).

In case of violation, the concerned premises shall be sealed with imposition of heavy fine on the delinquent under the relevant law.