Sindh increases 20 percent in basic salary of govt employees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Sindh government has proposed an increase of 20 percent in the basic salary of all the government employees for the next financial year 2021-22.

The provincial government has also proposed personal allowance for the government employees in BPS-01 to BPS-05.

The fixed rate of Personal Allowance will be as under:BPS-01 Rs.1900/- per month, BPS-02 Rs.1500/- per month, BPS-03 Rs.900/- per month, BPS-04 Rs.250/- per month and BPS-05 Rs.250/- per month.

Moreover, 10% increase in pension is also proposed for next financial year 2021-22 for employees of government of Sindh.