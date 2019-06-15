UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Increases Budgetary Allocation For Health Sector By 19 Percent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:40 AM

Sindh increases budgetary allocation for health sector by 19 percent

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Sindh Government has increased the budgetary allocation for health sector by 19% and has earmarked Rs.114.4 billion for fiscal year 2019-2020 against Rs.96.8 billion in 2018-2019.

Sindh Chief Minister in his budget speech here Friday said allocated amount for the new fiscal year would not cover medical education and shall be focused on series of healthcare programs coupled with establishment and upgradation health facilities besides strengthening of monitoring and surveillance of health systems as well as procurement of machinery and equipments.

Mentioning that health is a high priority, the Sindh CM said significant investments have been made over the years in the preventive program and primary healthcare largely through Peoples Primary Health Initiative.

The provincial government was claimed to had made significant investments in Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC), National Institute of Child Health (NICH) and National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) turning the three facilities into state-of-the-art centres.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Education Budget Post Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 June 2019

30 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Rehman Malik urges NA Speaker to issue Zardari's p ..

10 hours ago

WB to assist KP government in reviving health, edu ..

10 hours ago

Fawad Chaudhry slapped Senior anchor Sami Ibrahim ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.