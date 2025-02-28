Sindh Industrial Trading Estate To Waive Non-utilization Fee On Plots In Sukkur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2025 | 08:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Managing Director of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate Karachi, Arif Zaidi on Friday announced that the non-utilization fee imposed on plots will be waived.
This decision comes in response to the lack of basic amenities such as roads and drainage systems, as well as encroachments that have prevented plot owners from taking possession of their land.
He expressed these views during visit to the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industry where he met with the chamber's president, Muhammad Khalid Kakizai, and others.
He also instructed the contractor to expedite the construction of roads in Site Sukkur, ensuring their completion soon. Furthermore, he informed that all allotment letters will be issued with barcodes to ensure transparency, and a mobile app for the site is under development.
Additionally, Zaidi mentioned that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister of Sindh to promote the development of Sindh Industrial Trading Estate, Sindh Small Industries Corporation, Sindh Technical education and Vocational Training Institute, and other industrial organizations.
During the visit, the Site Committee's convener, Muhammad Yaqoob Malik, and other participants presented various demands, including the correction of billing and provision of clean water, construction of roads and continuous cleaning of the drainage system.
Zaidi assured his full cooperation in addressing these issues.
