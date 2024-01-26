"Sindh Industrialization and Facilitation Committee" constituted to facilitate investors

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 10:03 PM
Sindh Government has constituted 26 member "Sindh Industrialization and Facilitation Committee" for effective coordination, proper guidance and facilitation to the local and international investors for the Industrialisation of Sindh
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Sindh Government has constituted 26 member "Sindh Industrialization and Facilitation Committee" for effective coordination, proper guidance and facilitation to the local and international investors for the Industrialisation of Sindh.
The Committee is headed by the provincial Minister Industries and Commerce and consisting of 25 other members including Additional Chief Secretary, Secretaries of Industries and Commerce, Investment, Energy, Labour and Human Resources, Director Industries and Commerce, MD SITE, MD SSIC, Pro VC NED university, Executive Director IBA Karachi and representatives of relevant organizations, will resolve issues and grievances being faced by the Industrialists and business community.
The Committee will resolve issues as per applicable rules and government policy.
The Committee will also make effective coordination, and provide proper guidance to local and international investors. It also holds meetings every quarter to achieve the objectives.
Sindh Chief Secretary Muhammad Fakhre Alam has notified the composition of the committee along with its Terms of Reference.
