Sindh Industries minister pays tribute to those performing duties in tough situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce & Cooperative Department and Anti-Corruption Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo while paying tribute to those who were performing duties in this difficult time said they were our real heroes and we all respect them.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that we salute to personnel of law enforcement agencies, doctors, paramedics, traffic police, personnel of Sindh Police and employees of other departments, who were performing their duties in lockdown situation.

Jam Ikramuallah Dharejo expressed his hope that in sha Allah soon we would come out of this difficult time.

He said that distribution of ration to needy, poor and daily wagers was started.

The Sindh Minister also requested to philanthropists to come forward to help out needy people in this critical situation.