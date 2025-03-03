Open Menu

Sindh Industry Minister For Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM

Sindh industry minister for timely completion of development projects

The Sindh Minister for Industry and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, on Monday, directed to complete all ongoing development projects of the ministry within the stipulated time frame

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Sindh Minister for Industry and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, on Monday, directed to complete all ongoing development projects of the ministry within the stipulated time frame.

The minister was presiding over a meeting held here to review progress of the ongoing schemes under the Annual Development Plan for the financial year 2024-25, said a statement issued here.

The meeting reviewed 9 development projects of SITE, 11 schemes of the Sindh Small Industries Corporation (SSIC) and one scheme of the Printing and Stationery Department.

The Industry and Commerce Minister, addressing the meeting, stated that all the ongoing development projects should be completed on time while maintaining the transparency and quality of work.

Action will be taken against the officers who neglect their duties and show irresponsibility, he warned.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo also directed the construction of boundary walls around the industrial zones established by Sindh Small Industries Corporation. He instructed the managing directors of SITE and SSIC to make regular visits to industrial zones for monitoring of the projects.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industry and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD Sindh Industrial Trading Estate SITE Arif Zaidi, MD Sindh Small Industries Corporation Sarwat Faheem and other officers concerned.

Recent Stories

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first Wh ..

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony

2 minutes ago
 European defence stocks soar as govts up military ..

European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend

7 minutes ago
 Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes o ..

Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office

8 minutes ago
 EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, indu ..

EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry

15 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

15 minutes ago
 Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chinio ..

Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot

8 minutes ago
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco

8 minutes ago
 Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcomin ..

Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour

48 minutes ago
 NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing pro ..

NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chai ..

8 minutes ago
 Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfa ..

Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfall

44 seconds ago
 Overseas Pakistanis an asset: Syedaal Khan

Overseas Pakistanis an asset: Syedaal Khan

46 seconds ago
 DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 7 ..

DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan