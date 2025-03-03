Sindh industry minister for timely completion of development projects

The Sindh Minister for Industry and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, on Monday, directed to complete all ongoing development projects of the ministry within the stipulated time frame

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Sindh Minister for Industry and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, on Monday, directed to complete all ongoing development projects of the ministry within the stipulated time frame.

The minister was presiding over a meeting held here to review progress of the ongoing schemes under the Annual Development Plan for the financial year 2024-25, said a statement issued here.

The meeting reviewed 9 development projects of SITE, 11 schemes of the Sindh Small Industries Corporation (SSIC) and one scheme of the Printing and Stationery Department.

The Industry and Commerce Minister, addressing the meeting, stated that all the ongoing development projects should be completed on time while maintaining the transparency and quality of work.

Action will be taken against the officers who neglect their duties and show irresponsibility, he warned.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo also directed the construction of boundary walls around the industrial zones established by Sindh Small Industries Corporation. He instructed the managing directors of SITE and SSIC to make regular visits to industrial zones for monitoring of the projects.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industry and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD Sindh Industrial Trading Estate SITE Arif Zaidi, MD Sindh Small Industries Corporation Sarwat Faheem and other officers concerned.