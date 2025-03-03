Sindh Industry Minister For Timely Completion Of Development Projects
Muhammad Irfan Published March 03, 2025 | 08:22 PM
The Sindh Minister for Industry and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, on Monday, directed to complete all ongoing development projects of the ministry within the stipulated time frame
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Sindh Minister for Industry and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, on Monday, directed to complete all ongoing development projects of the ministry within the stipulated time frame.
The minister was presiding over a meeting held here to review progress of the ongoing schemes under the Annual Development Plan for the financial year 2024-25, said a statement issued here.
The meeting reviewed 9 development projects of SITE, 11 schemes of the Sindh Small Industries Corporation (SSIC) and one scheme of the Printing and Stationery Department.
The Industry and Commerce Minister, addressing the meeting, stated that all the ongoing development projects should be completed on time while maintaining the transparency and quality of work.
Action will be taken against the officers who neglect their duties and show irresponsibility, he warned.
Jam Ikramullah Dharejo also directed the construction of boundary walls around the industrial zones established by Sindh Small Industries Corporation. He instructed the managing directors of SITE and SSIC to make regular visits to industrial zones for monitoring of the projects.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Industry and Commerce Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch, MD Sindh Industrial Trading Estate SITE Arif Zaidi, MD Sindh Small Industries Corporation Sarwat Faheem and other officers concerned.
Recent Stories
Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony
European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend
Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office
EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry
Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco
Major changes likely in Pakistan squad for upcoming New Zealand tour
NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chai ..
Tourist entry banned in Galyat due to heavy snowfall
Overseas Pakistanis an asset: Syedaal Khan
DAZ Festival 2025 wraps up in Al Ain, attracting 73,758 visitors over 10 days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Authority cracks down on unhygienic food in Chiniot8 minutes ago
-
Regional Head Ombudsman heard complaints Sepco8 minutes ago
-
NAB recovers Rs. 1.5 billion from four housing projects in one year: Deputy Chairman8 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis an asset: Syedaal Khan46 seconds ago
-
PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease in inflation47 seconds ago
-
PA passes resolution to increase electricity rates, local revenue from Koto hydropower project49 seconds ago
-
AST, hospital Gilgit a beacon of hope for vision-related ailments51 seconds ago
-
DC holds open court4 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest 8 suspects5 minutes ago
-
Harsh penalities' bill for drug related offenses in educational institutions passed5 minutes ago
-
India using militaristic, communal tactics to stifle voice of Kashmiris: APHC5 minutes ago