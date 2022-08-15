UrduPoint.com

Sindh Info Department Publishes Special Magazine On Diamond Jubilee Of Independence

Published August 15, 2022

To commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of the independence of Pakistan, Sindh Information Department has published a special magazine

To commemorate the Diamond Jubilee of the independence of Pakistan, Sindh Information Department has published a special magazine.

The magazine contained articles on the Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah, freedom movement, difficulties and challenges faced in Pakistan movement, significance of freedom and other topics.

The special publication also contained messages of Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Chief Secretary Sindh and Secretary Information.

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Director Publication Sindh Information Department, Mansoor Ahmad Rajput, presented copies of the magazine to Acting Governor Sindh, CM Sindh, Provincial Ministers and Provincial Secretaries.

