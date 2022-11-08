UrduPoint.com

Sindh Info Minister Assures Payments To Media Houses On Quarterly Basis

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Sindh Info minister assures payments to media houses on quarterly basis

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Tuesday, said that issues of print and electronic media houses would be resolved on priority and all payments pertaining to advertisement would be made on a quarterly basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Tuesday, said that issues of print and electronic media houses would be resolved on priority and all payments pertaining to advertisement would be made on a quarterly basis.

The minister in a meeting with a four-member delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) directed Secretary Information Abdul Rasheed Solangi to make all the payments due for the last quarter to print and electronic media organisations. He also directed that a summary should be prepared for the approval of the Chief Minister of Sindh after reconciling the arrears from 2019.

The delegation included APNS President Sarmad Ali, General Secretary Naz Afreen, Sindh Committee Chairman Javed Shamsi and Deputy Chairman Younas Mehr.

The delegation informed the provincial minister about the problems of newspapers, especially the payment of arrears in terms of advertisements.

Sharjeel Memon informed the delegation that the provincial government had frozen development funds because of rains and floods which created an emergency situation due to which NITs were not being issued. Now the government has decided to release funds for development projects that would restart the cycle of development works in the province. It would bring more advertisements to newspapers, he added.

Strengthening the media was one of the main points of the manifesto of the Pakistan Peoples Party. "We believe that the media has an important role in the stability of democracy," the minister said adding that there were special instructions from PPP leadership for resolving the problems being faced by media organisations.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Information Minister Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party 2019 Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Rains

Recent Stories

DC for playing role for success of upcoming anti p ..

DC for playing role for success of upcoming anti polio drive

8 seconds ago
 PM writes letter to CJP, pleading to form Judicial ..

PM writes letter to CJP, pleading to form Judicial Commission over Wazirabad inc ..

9 seconds ago
 No holiday in Supreme Court on Nov 9

No holiday in Supreme Court on Nov 9

10 seconds ago
 Two falcons recovered, released in wild

Two falcons recovered, released in wild

12 seconds ago
 PU to promote entrepreneur culture: VC

PU to promote entrepreneur culture: VC

17 seconds ago
 Shahram reviews opening of schools in flood affect ..

Shahram reviews opening of schools in flood affected areas

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.