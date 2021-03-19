UrduPoint.com
Sindh Info Minister Awards Rs.1mn To Photographers Association

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:26 PM

Sindh Information Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Friday, handed over cheque worth Rs.1 million of grant in aid to Pakistan Photographers Association (PPA).

President PPA, Muhammad Jamil and Secretary Syed Abbas Mehdi received the cheque.

Speaking at the occasion Nasir Shah said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) always taken steps for welfare of journalist fraternity and media organizations.

