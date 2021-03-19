Sindh Info minister awards Rs.1mn to photographers association

Sindh Information Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Friday, handed over cheque worth Rs.1 million of grant in aid to Pakistan Photographers Association (PPA).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Information Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Friday, handed over cheque worth Rs.1 million of grant in aid to Pakistan Photographers Association (PPA).

President PPA, Muhammad Jamil and Secretary Syed Abbas Mehdi received the cheque.

Speaking at the occasion Nasir Shah said Pakistan People's Party (PPP) always taken steps for welfare of journalist fraternity and media organizations.