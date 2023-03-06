UrduPoint.com

Sindh Info Minister Condemns Bolan Explosion

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Sindh Info Minister condemns Bolan explosion

Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Monday, condemned attack on Balochistan Constabulary in Bolan area and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of security personnel in the explosion

The minister in a statement issued here also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that anti-national elements would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

