UrduPoint.com

Sindh Info Minister Condemns Peshawar Blast

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Sindh Info minister condemns Peshawar blast

Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Monday, strongly condemned the suicide bomb blast in Peshawar mosque and expressed deep sorrow and grief over martyrdom of innocent citizens in the incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Monday, strongly condemned the suicide bomb blast in Peshawar mosque and expressed deep sorrow and grief over martyrdom of innocent citizens in the incident.

The information minister, in his statement, said that anti-national forces were once again active and engaged in conspiracies to spread chaos in the country.

But the entire nation was united and their morale could not be lowered by such cowardly acts of terrorism, he vowed.

Shedding the blood of innocent people was not acceptable in any religion and society, Sharjeel Inam Memon maintained and stressed "We have to get out of the perception of bad and good and strictly implement the National Action Plan in letter and spirit." The minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured as well.

Related Topics

Sindh Injured Peshawar Bomb Blast Martyrs Shaheed Information Minister Suicide Mosque Blood

Recent Stories

Prize distribution ceremony of Chughtai Arts Award ..

Prize distribution ceremony of Chughtai Arts Awards 2022 held in Adana

4 minutes ago
 Barrister Sultan urges diaspora to highlight IIOJK ..

Barrister Sultan urges diaspora to highlight IIOJK situation

4 minutes ago
 Share of Americans Citing Government as Top Proble ..

Share of Americans Citing Government as Top Problem Up to 21% - Poll

4 minutes ago
 Russia, Saudi Arabia Discuss OPEC+ Cooperation on ..

Russia, Saudi Arabia Discuss OPEC+ Cooperation on Ensuring Oil Market Stability ..

4 minutes ago
 German Gov't Reiterates Stance Not to Send Warplan ..

German Gov't Reiterates Stance Not to Send Warplanes to Ukraine

4 minutes ago
 Passengers bus tragedy: FIR registered against bus ..

Passengers bus tragedy: FIR registered against bus owners

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.