Sindh Info minister condemns Peshawar blast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Monday, strongly condemned the suicide bomb blast in Peshawar mosque and expressed deep sorrow and grief over martyrdom of innocent citizens in the incident.

The information minister, in his statement, said that anti-national forces were once again active and engaged in conspiracies to spread chaos in the country.

But the entire nation was united and their morale could not be lowered by such cowardly acts of terrorism, he vowed.

Shedding the blood of innocent people was not acceptable in any religion and society, Sharjeel Inam Memon maintained and stressed "We have to get out of the perception of bad and good and strictly implement the National Action Plan in letter and spirit." The minister expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured as well.