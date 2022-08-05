Sindh info minister condemns serious HR violations in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday strongly condemn serious Human Right's violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir by Modi government and demanded India to immediately restore the special status of Kashmir.

In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Exploitation Day) Memon said that the struggle for freedom of Kashmir cannot be suppressed by atrocities and high tactics, nor can the path of Kashmiri brothers be blocked by coercion and harshness.

Heinous actions and suppressive policies of the Modi government pose serious threats to peace in the region, he noted and urged international human rights organizations and the United Nations should take notice of them.

Info minister said that the people of Sindh wholeheartedly support Kashmiris struggle for right of self determination.

On Youm-e-Istehsal special programs and rallies were organized across the province for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers to highlight the issue of Kashmir.