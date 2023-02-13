Sindh info minister condoles demise of Zia Mohiuddin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, on Monday, expressed profound grief over the death of legendary artist Zia Mohiuddin.

The minister, in his condolence message, said that Pakistan has lost a great artist with the death of Zia Mohiuddin.

His services in the field of arts would always be remembered and the void created by Zia's death could not be filled, Sharjeel said.

Sindh Information Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the bereaved family and fans of Zia Mohiuddin.