Sindh Info minister demands resignation of KP govt owing to deteriorating law and order

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon has demanded Pakistan Tehreek Insaf to immediately resign from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government as they had completely failed to maintain writ of law in the province and left the people on mercy of outlaws.

Addressing an emergency press conference here on Thursday Sindh Info minister said that Imran Khan in his recent interview stated that Taliban were rising again in KP and provincial government and PTI leadership in KP were receiving threats and extortion demands from Taliban.

Sharjeel said that KPK is being ruled by PTI since 14 years and law and order situation in the province has got seriously precarious to the extent that people have to suffer APS incident and Bannu prison break in which a number of terrorists escaped.

On one hand Imran Khan accused Taliban of deteriorating law and order in KP while spokesperson of the provincial government Barrister Saif had a different version to tell while refuting involvement of Taliban.

It must be inquired into to ascertain the fact that who is speaking truth and who is narrating false and fabricated statements.

Pakistan's armed forces, law enforcing agencies and police have rendered exemplary sacrifices for maintaining peace and order in the country while PTI that has indulged in obnoxious and irrelevant activities was demonstrating negligence and inefficiency and had left the people particularly citizens of KP on mercy of outlaws.

The state of affairs in KP was so unsafe that chief minister of the province could not dare to hold a public gathering in his home district Swabi, he added.

Imran Khan and some of his close associates who were blaming others for conspiracy were themselves involved in a heinous conspiracy against Pakistan and the nation, Sharjeel alleged adding that Imran Khan will be made accountable for his wrongdoings and conspiracies against the homeland soon.

Imran Khan referred to example of Bangladesh in his recent interview while Khan and his cronies since ousted from power had adopted and continuously propagated anti-state and anti state Institution approach and narrative, Sharjeel observed and vowed that Pakistani nation is aware of anti-state elements and their conspiracies and every Pakistani was determined and committed to thwart nefarious designs of conspirators.

Pakistani nation and patriotic political forces known very well how to defend every inch of the motherland, he added.

The Sindh minister while quoting late Hakeem Saeed and Dr Israr Ahmed said that both the scholarly personalities, decades ago, pointed out that Imran Khan was a foreign agent who was being mentored to act against the nation.

Sharjeel said that Imran Khan usurped gifts from Toushakhana and later on escalated pressure made a minute payment without declaring profit earned from the suspicious deal. But no case is being instituted against him that show that Imran Khan was getting special treatment, he added.

It is irony of ironies that same Imran Khan was alleging Asif Zardari of getting vehicles from Toushakhana, Sharjeel said adding that Asif Zardari not only made payments for the vehicles but he still owned the same vehicles.

The minister while speaking on arrest of PTI leader Shehbaz Gill said that Gill used foul language against state institutions on a private channel and he had to face the charges as well. He asked, "If Gill's rhetoric is not PTI policy as they claim then why PTI and Imran Khan were not taking action against Gill?" Imran Khan has lust for power and PTI and followers were running anti-state trends on social media to undermine the state institutions only for the sake of bringing Imran Khan back into power, he alleged.

The sad incident of helicopter crash, in which our brave Army officers embraced martyrdom and that left the entire nation in profound grief and sorrow, was used by PTI to hatch a conspiracy and start an indecent and heinous campaign, he observed and demanded that a detailed inquiry must be conducted to reveal the faces of conspirators before public so that people could know that who is hatching conspiracies against the nation and on whose agenda Imran Khan is acting on? All the PTI drama was being staged to sail the party and its corrupt leadership out of foreign funding case, he asserted and added It is an open and shut case and Imran Khan will be disqualified in the case with chances of 7 year imprisonment." He said that Imran Khan was ineligible from the very first day as all the declarations filed by him were based on false and fake data and the same could be proved in any court of law.