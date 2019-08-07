Sindh Info Minister for issuance of health cards to journalists

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani on Wednesday said that he would propose to the Sindh government to consider issuing health cards to the journalists.

The Sindh Minister said this while presiding over his first meeting of Information & Archives Department at his office here, said a statement.

Secretary Information Imran Atta Soomro briefed the newly appointed Minister about the functions and working of various directorates of the department.

Addressing the meeting the Minister said that he wanted to facilitate the print and the electronic media more and more through the Information Department.

Saeed Ghani also discussed various ways and means to bringreforms in the Information Department.