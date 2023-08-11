Open Menu

Sindh Info Minister Hands Over Rs 50m Grant Cheque To KPC President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Sindh Info Minister hands over Rs 50m grant cheque to KPC President

Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon here on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs 50 million to President Karachi Press Club (KPC) Saeed Sarbazi in the Sindh Assembly as an annual grant from the Sindh Government to KPC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon here on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs 50 million to President Karachi Press Club (KPC) Saeed Sarbazi in the Sindh Assembly as an annual grant from the Sindh Government to KPC.

The provincial Minister of Local Government Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Excise and Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Member of Sindh Assembly Owais Qadir Shah, Director Information Administration Muhammad Yusuf Kaburu, Director Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi and former president of KPC Fazil Jamili were also present.

On this occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government had taken historic steps for the welfare of journalists. From the provision of plots for the residence of journalists to financial assistance for their medical treatment, grants have been provided to journalists' organizations and press clubs, he said.

The Sindh government has also excelled in legislation to protect journalists and Sindh Commission for the Protection of Journalists and Media Practitioners has also been established, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Nasir Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mum ..

Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mumbai event

16 minutes ago
 52nd meeting of academic council of University of ..

52nd meeting of academic council of University of Agriculture Peshawar held

21 minutes ago
 China's foreign minister meets Malaysian, Singapor ..

China's foreign minister meets Malaysian, Singaporean premiers

21 minutes ago
 Girl drowns in canal

Girl drowns in canal

7 minutes ago
 Trkiye should increase savings instead of decreasi ..

Trkiye should increase savings instead of decreasing investments

7 minutes ago
 APCOFY holds Jashan-e-Azadi cricket match at Bhutt ..

APCOFY holds Jashan-e-Azadi cricket match at Bhutto Ground

7 minutes ago
Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm aft ..

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm after bacteria found

7 minutes ago
 PMDC, U.S. Company ink MoU of $200mln investment f ..

PMDC, U.S. Company ink MoU of $200mln investment for Pink Salt export facility

24 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with the United States an ..

UAE expresses solidarity with the United States and offers condolences over vict ..

27 minutes ago
 Leaks found in hose to transfer Fukushima nuclear- ..

Leaks found in hose to transfer Fukushima nuclear-contaminated waste water

3 minutes ago
 Russia ups pressure on northeast Ukraine

Russia ups pressure on northeast Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per ..

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per cent in July

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan