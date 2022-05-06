UrduPoint.com

Sindh Info Minister To Visit Karachi Press Club On May 07

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Sindh Info Minister to visit Karachi Press Club on May 07

Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon would visit Karachi Press Club on May 7, at 2pm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon would visit Karachi Press Club on May 7, at 2pm.

Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon will meet the officials of Karachi Press Club and discuss the issues of journalists as well as will also have interaction with journalists.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Visit May

Recent Stories

Ziaullah Langu expresses sorrow over damage of ear ..

Ziaullah Langu expresses sorrow over damage of earthquake hit areas of Khuzdar

7 seconds ago
 Training of zoo keepers with world class experts s ..

Training of zoo keepers with world class experts sought

51 seconds ago
 JUI-F stages rallies against desecration of Masjid ..

JUI-F stages rallies against desecration of Masjid-e-Nabwi

52 seconds ago
 PTI's govt damaged economy but now it is improving ..

PTI's govt damaged economy but now it is improving rapidly: Naveed Qamar

55 seconds ago
 Too early to talk about a Test return, Mohammad Am ..

Too early to talk about a Test return, Mohammad Amir

3 minutes ago
 Head of Zelenskyy's Office Invites Actress Angelin ..

Head of Zelenskyy's Office Invites Actress Angelina Jolie to Visit Ukraine Again

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.