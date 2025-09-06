Sindh Info Ministry Greets Muslim Ummah On Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Sindh, Barrister Raja Khaleeq uz Zaman Ansari on Saturday has extended heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).
He said that the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, marking the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), is a blessing for humanity, and Muslims across the world.
Highlighting the current challenges, Raja Ansari noted that the nation was passing through a difficult phase due to devastating floods, stressing that serving those in need during such times must be considered an act of worship.
He added that the Muslim Ummah was facing troubles, and prayed that Almighty Allah, through the blessings of His beloved Prophet (PBUH), alleviate the hardships.
Raja Ansari affirmed that the Federal Government, as always, stands firmly with the people of Sindh in this testing time. He assured that every possible step would be taken to provide relief and assistance to flood-affected families.
He further emphasized that this day reminds us to reaffirm our commitment to unity, brotherhood and service to humanity. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Federal Government were striving to put the country on path of peace and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Info Ministry greets Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)52 seconds ago
-
Commissioner inspects control room to ensure foolproof security for Milad processions54 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Bahawalpur reviews flood relief efforts in Bahawalnagar11 minutes ago
-
DG RDA directs officers to arrange relief goods for flood affected areas11 minutes ago
-
State honor paid to martyred police personnel in Kohat11 minutes ago
-
Milad cake cut at Clock Tower Chowk11 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police conduct crackdown against drug peddlers, arrest three suspects11 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated in Sargodha21 minutes ago
-
1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor21 minutes ago
-
Defence Day a bright symbol of our sacrifice, unity: Awais Leghari21 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly visits flood-hit areas in Bahawalpur31 minutes ago
-
Police set up help desks at all flood relief camps:DPO41 minutes ago