Sindh Info Ministry greets Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Sindh, Barrister Raja Khaleeq uz Zaman Ansari on Saturday has extended heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the 1500th birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said that the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, marking the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), is a blessing for humanity, and Muslims across the world.

Highlighting the current challenges, Raja Ansari noted that the nation was passing through a difficult phase due to devastating floods, stressing that serving those in need during such times must be considered an act of worship.

He added that the Muslim Ummah was facing troubles, and prayed that Almighty Allah, through the blessings of His beloved Prophet (PBUH), alleviate the hardships.

Raja Ansari affirmed that the Federal Government, as always, stands firmly with the people of Sindh in this testing time. He assured that every possible step would be taken to provide relief and assistance to flood-affected families.

He further emphasized that this day reminds us to reaffirm our commitment to unity, brotherhood and service to humanity. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Federal Government were striving to put the country on path of peace and prosperity.