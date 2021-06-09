Sindh Info Secretary urges PROs to highlight public welfare projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Sindh Information Secretary, Ejaz Hussain Baloch, has said that public relations officers posted with various ministers, advisors and departments have a responsibility to publicize public welfare projects.

The secretary, while presiding over a meeting of Public Relations Officers posted with ministers, advisors and departments of Sindh government here Wednesday, emphasized for more efforts to be made and directed to utilize all resources for the purpose.

The meeting took up individual reports on the professional responsibilities of the PROs while the issues faced by the officers were discussed as well.

"The Information department acts as a bridge between the government and the masses" Ejaz Baloch said adding that responsibilities of PROs were further enhanced in this context.

He also warned all the officers that negligence would not be tolerated in the discharge of their duties.

The secretary assured the officers that their issues including departmental promotions would be resolved on priority basis. "The doors of my office are open for you," he said.

The meeting was attended by Director Information Saleem Khan, Director Press Information Aziz Ahmed Hakro, Deputy Director Syed Muhammad Hassan Naqvi, Faisal Zafar Farooqi, Fida Hussain Baladi, Majid Khan, Saeed Memon, Syed Saad Ali, Shakeel Dogar, Shabir Babar, Atif Vighio, Farhat Imtiaz, Jaffer Panhwar and other officers of the Department.