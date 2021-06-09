UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Info Secretary Urges PROs To Highlight Public Welfare Projects

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Sindh Info Secretary urges PROs to highlight public welfare projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :The Sindh Information Secretary, Ejaz Hussain Baloch, has said that public relations officers posted with various ministers, advisors and departments have a responsibility to publicize public welfare projects.

The secretary, while presiding over a meeting of Public Relations Officers posted with ministers, advisors and departments of Sindh government here Wednesday, emphasized for more efforts to be made and directed to utilize all resources for the purpose.

The meeting took up individual reports on the professional responsibilities of the PROs while the issues faced by the officers were discussed as well.

"The Information department acts as a bridge between the government and the masses" Ejaz Baloch said adding that responsibilities of PROs were further enhanced in this context.

He also warned all the officers that negligence would not be tolerated in the discharge of their duties.

The secretary assured the officers that their issues including departmental promotions would be resolved on priority basis. "The doors of my office are open for you," he said.

The meeting was attended by Director Information Saleem Khan, Director Press Information Aziz Ahmed Hakro, Deputy Director Syed Muhammad Hassan Naqvi, Faisal Zafar Farooqi, Fida Hussain Baladi, Majid Khan, Saeed Memon, Syed Saad Ali, Shakeel Dogar, Shabir Babar, Atif Vighio, Farhat Imtiaz, Jaffer Panhwar and other officers of the Department.

Related Topics

Sindh Shakeel All Government

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo expands pharma cool chain infras ..

11 minutes ago

UVAS, SPCA jointly holds training on stray dog bir ..

15 minutes ago

Infinix has announced its ultimate gaming champion ..

22 minutes ago

96,659 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

29 minutes ago

Why excessive load-shedding in the country? Nepra ..

32 minutes ago

Three die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.