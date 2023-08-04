Sindh Info Secy visits Karachi Press Club

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon Friday met President Karachi Press Club (KPC) Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed.

Director Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi was also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the provincial Information Secretary said that the Sindh government had resolved the problems of journalists on priority basis.

He said that the government was trying its best to settle all the issues related to the plots of journalists colonies allotted to the KPC members.

The Sindh government has constituted a committee comprising the representatives of all relevant institutions and the president and secretary of KPC in this regard, he added.

The Information Secretary said that the purpose of his visit to KPC as the chairman of the committee was to consult with the President and Secretary of KPC before convening the first meeting of the committee.

The participants of the meeting have decided to call the meeting of the committee in the next week, he said.

The matter regarding steps for allotment of plots to the remaining KPC members, removal of encroachments from Journalist Colony Scheme 42 and early launching of development work in its various blocks as well as resolution of the issues regarding Journalist Colony New Malir Housing Society and Journalist Colony Teesar Town were discussed on the occasion.

President KPC Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed appreciated the steps taken by Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon to solve the problems of journalists and said that Sindh government had taken exemplary steps for the welfare of journalists.