Sindh Information Department Distributed Financial Assistance ,medical Treatment Grants To Journalists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 09:50 PM

The Sindh Information Department distributed financial assistance and medical treatment grants to journalists of the Shaheed Benazirabad Division

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Information Department distributed financial assistance and medical treatment grants to journalists of the Shaheed Benazirabad Division.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the Divisional Information Office in Nawabshah, where Director of Information Muhammad Musa Gondal, handed over the grant cheques to journalists.

The event was attended by Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, President of Press Club Nawabshah Bux Ali Jamali, General Secretary Arshad Sheikh, and Treasurer Muhammad Arshad Munir.

During the ceremony, Director of Information Muhammad Musa Gondal distributed financial assistance cheques to President of the Press Club Bux Ali Jamali, senior journalists Muhammad Ismail Domki, Muhammad Akram, and Nek Muhammad Malik, as well as the widow of the late journalist Rashid Ahmed Sheikh.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Information Muhammad Musa Gondal said that the Sindh Information Department has been providing financial support to all press clubs and journalists across the province.

He said that financial assistance cheques are issued every year to various press clubs to support their operations and welfare programs.

