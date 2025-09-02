Sindh information department’s focal person visits Kotri barrage

The Sindh Information Department’s focal person for media coverage of flood situations and relief activities in Hyderabad division, Director Shehzad Shaikh, on Tuesday visited Kotri Barrage, where Executive Engineer (XEN) Irrigation Tariq Asad Ursani briefed him about the current water flow and the barrage’s capacity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The Sindh Information Department’s focal person for media coverage of flood situations and relief activities in Hyderabad division, Director Shehzad Shaikh, on Tuesday visited Kotri Barrage, where Executive Engineer (XEN) Irrigation Tariq Asad Ursani briefed him about the current water flow and the barrage’s capacity.

On the occasion, the XEN said that the actual intensity of the flood would be assessed once the water reached Panjnad; however, the barrage administration was fully prepared to cope with both high and super flood situations.

He added that in the past, Kotri Barrage had withstood three super floods and nine high floods. Located in district Jamshoro, Kotri Barrage plays a central role in irrigation and flood management in Sindh’s southern districts, including Badin and Thatta.