Sindh Information Dept. Sets Up Election Cell

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Sindh information dept. sets up Election Cell

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Sindh Information Department on Tuesday, established an Election Cell to ensure provision of authentic and reliable information regarding the general elections 2024 to the journalists.

The election cell headed by Director General Public Relations of Information Department government of Sindh will work from February 7 to 9, 2024, said a statement issued here.

The cell will work continuously for three days for provision of authentic information to the journalists regarding the elections, it stated.

The directors, deputy directors and information officers of Sindh Information Department will be deputed in the election cell while election cells has also been established at the divisional level for the purposes those would be headed by the directors concerned.

The Sindh Information election cell based in provincial capital Karachi could be contacted at phone numbers 99204401, 99204423 and the email address [email protected].

