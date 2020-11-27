UrduPoint.com
Sindh Information Minister Expresses Deep Grief Over Zahid Mustafa Memon Demise

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Sindh information minister expresses deep grief over Zahid Mustafa Memon demise

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has expressed his deep grief and shock on the sad demise of Regional Director Information Hyderabad Zahid Mustafa Memon.

The Regional Director Information Hyderabad Zahid Mustafa Memon who tested positive for COVID-19 had breathed his last on Friday morning at Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.

In his condolence message, the provincial minister expressed sympathies with bereaved family members and prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace.

Meanwhile, Sindh Secretary for Information Imran Ataa Soomro and other directors and deputy directors including Jehangir Khan Abro, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Akhtar Ali Surhio, Hizbullah Memon, Syed Azeem Shah, Ghual Al-Saqlain, Muhammad Shaikh Siddiqui, Riaz Memon, Aslam Parvez Jatoi, Muhammad Yousuf Kaburo, Moinuddin Pirzada, Mansoor Rajput and Imtiaz Ali Joyo have also expressed their deep sense of shock on the sad demise of Zahid Mustafa Memon and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Deputy Commissioners Liaquat Ali Kalhoro, Qaim Akbar Numai and Assistant Director Planning and Development Aamir Hussain Jatoi also expressed sympathies with bereaved family members of Zahid Mustafa Memon and prayed for the rest of departed soul in eternal peace.

