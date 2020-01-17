Sindh Information Minister Ghani calls Shikarpur SSP Rizwan “Third class”

(@fidahassanain)

The SSP had earlier accused him of patronizing criminals and using them for political gains and to create fear in his society.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2020) Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani lashed out at Shikarpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Rizwan Ahmad Khan for leveling false allegations a gainst him and his brother for patronizing criminals.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Saeed Ghani termed Khan as “third-class and third-rate man” and accused him of protecting drug dealers.

On Wednesday , SSP Rizwan Khan prepared a report and accused PPP lawmaker and Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh of patronizing criminals and using them for political and financial gains.

Ghani demanded Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to initiate an inquiry against him and claimed that he would quit the politics if the allegations against him were proven to be true. The report came at the moment when Sindh government asked the federation to replace incumbent IGP Kaleem Imam for non-cooperation.

Earlier, SSP Rizwan in his report accused Saeed Ghani for patronizing criminals against his political opponents in order create fear in the society. He accused that Shah Nawaz Brohi’s on was also killed by “his men”. He marked the report “secret” and sent the same to DIG of the district. Beside him, Imtiaz Sheikh –the provincial energy minister,was also backing criminals and was involved in transfers and postings of police personnel on key posts such as Station House Officers and used his political influence on the him for posting of police personnel for gaining their loyalty. The SSP also found cellular record data fo the energy minister, his secretary, son and others close to him. He also mentioned in report the details as how many times they contacted the “wanted criminals” such as Atto Sheikh.